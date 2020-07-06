PEARL CITY, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police are investigating a burglary case that involved a baby.
According to the Honolulu Police Department, A 31-year-old man entered a residence and took his 1-month-old son from his 30-year-old ex-girlfriend on July 4, around 8 a.m. He was later arrested by police for first-degree burglary.
The suspect also faces charges for offenses such as custodial interference, endangering welfare of a minor, auto theft, and TRO violation.
The man remains in police custody, pending investigation.
No other details were disclosed about this case.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Woman arrested in connection to domestic abuse case on Hickam
- Police: Man arrested for allegedly threatening wife with knife
- Man faces burglary charges for allegedly taking his child from ex-girlfriend
- Man arrested in suspected moped theft case
- Attorney confirms Vanessa Guillen remains positively identified