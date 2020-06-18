Man drowns at Spitting Caves

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Reports of a swimmer in distress at Spitting Caves in the Hawaii Kai area were made on Wednesday, June 17, just after 5 p.m.

Honolulu Ocean Safety, the Honolulu Fire Department, and the Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to an unresponsive 39-year-old man.

A fisherman noticed the man and called 911.

Ocean Safety then recovered the man’s body into Maunalua Bay. He died at the scene.

Surf was said to be four to six foot faces.

