Man driving stolen vehicle arrested on 7 charges after fatal crash in Waiehu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Maui police arrested a 30-year-old man following a fatal motor vehicle crash on Thursday, May 6.

The incident happened at approximately 2:14 a.m. on Waiehu Beach Road.

According to police, a 30-year-old man operating a 1998 Toyota T100 was traveling South East on Waiehu Beach Road at an excessive speed. The driver lost control of the vehicle and collided into the makai shoulder guardrail. The vehicle then rolled over before coming to a stop.

The driver has been identified as Holden Bingham, of no local address. He sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center for treatment.

The passenger, however, was ejected from the vehicle and sustained life-threatening injuries. The 37-year-old woman was transported to Maui Memorial Medical Center where she later died. She has been identified as Jamescy Akahi, of Wailuku.

Police said the vehicle Bingham was operating was reported stolen from Lahaina on May 5. Bingham had also recently bonded out of jail for 19 pending charges, 16 of which are felonies.

Following his release from the hospital, Bingham was arrested for the following charges:

Manslaughter

Operating a Vehicle Under the Influence (Drugs)

Unauthorized Control of a Propelled Vehicle

Driving Without a License

Reckless Driving

Excessive Speeding (81+ Miles per hour)

Contempt of Court ($500 outstanding warrant)

Police said Bingham also had his bail bond revoked with regard to his 19 previous charges by the bonding agency. His bail is set at $100,500.

Both Bingham and Akahi were not wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash, according to preliminary investigation.

Speed and drugs have been determined to be factors in this crash. However, the final determination will be made by Vehicle Homicide Investigators with a toxicology report.

To date, Maui County has four traffic fatalities compared to four at the same time as last year.