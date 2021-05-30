Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after he loses control of his vehicle in Waikiki.

It happened before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021 near the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Poni Moi Road.

Police say a 39-year-old Honolulu man was traveling eastbound on Kalakaua Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the roadway, struck a pole and a tree.

He was found dead at the scene.

Police say speed appears to be contributing factor. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are contributing factors.

Courtesy: Camie Mahkovtz

This is the 22nd traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 17 at the same time last year.