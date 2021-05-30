Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after he loses control of his vehicle in Waikiki.
It happened before 3:30 a.m. Sunday, May 30, 2021 near the intersection of Kalakaua Avenue and Poni Moi Road.
Get Hawaii’s latest news sent to your inbox, click here to subscribe to News 2 You, a daily newsletter.
Police say a 39-year-old Honolulu man was traveling eastbound on Kalakaua Avenue, when he lost control of the vehicle, traveled off the roadway, struck a pole and a tree.
He was found dead at the scene.
Police say speed appears to be contributing factor. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs are contributing factors.
This is the 22nd traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 17 at the same time last year.