Man dies in single-vehicle crash in Punaluu

PUNALUU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man died after his vehicle crashed on Kamehameha Highway in the Punaluu area on Oahu.

It happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Police said a 29-year-old man lost control of his vehicle while going southeast bound on Kamehameha Highway.

He veered off the road, then crashed into a tree. Fire officials said the vehicle was on its side and wedged between two trees when they got the man out of the vehicle.

Police do not know why he lost control of his vehicle.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

EMS pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police said alcohol may be a contributing factor in the crash. It is unknown is speed or drugs are factors.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

This is the fifth traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to five at the same time last year.