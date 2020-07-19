Man dies in single-car crash in Kaneohe

KANEOHE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is dead after his car rolled over on Kamehameha Highway before the Heeia State Park in the Kaneohe area.

It happened around 2 a.m. Sunday.

Police say he was driving northbound on Kamehameha Highway at a high rate of speed when his vehicle lost control and traveled across the southbound lane and onto the southbound shoulder where the vehicle went up a grass embankment and rolled over when hitting with a utility pole guy-wire.

HFD extricated him.

Paramedics pronounced the man, who may be in his 20s or 30s, dead at the scene.

Police say speed appears to be a contributing factor. It is unknown if drugs or alcohol were contributing factors to this collision.

This is the 29th traffic fatality of this year compared to 33 at the same time in 2019.

