Motorcyclist dies in crash on Kauai

PRINCEVILLE, Hawaii (KHON2) ̶ A 58-year-old Kauai man died in a motorcycle crash on Monday around 6:15 p.m.

He was driving a 2014 Harley Davidson in the southbound lane of Kuhio Highway near the Hanalei Refuse Transfer Station when he lost control and crashed.

The highway was closed for about three hours while police investigated.

It is not known at this time if speed or alcohol were factors in the crash.

Anyone who may have witnessed the crash are asked to please contact Officer S. Hanna of the Traffic Safety Unit at 808-241-1615.

The name of the motorcyclist has not yet been released.

This death marks Kauai’s fifth traffic fatality in 2020.

