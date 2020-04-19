Man dies in head-on collision on Mamalahoa Highway

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man died in a two-vehicle head-on collision on Saturday, April 18 on Mamalahoa Highway (Highway 180) near the three mile marker.

This happened around 6 p.m.

The 57-year-old male has been identified as Tony D. Atkinson of Holualoa

Police say a red 2003 Mini Copper was going south when it crossed the double solid yellow lines and hit a blue 2003 Toyota Tundra pickup head-on.

The Toyota pickup was being operated by a 41-year-old Holualoa man.

The 57-year-old male was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 10:50 p.m.

The driver of the Toyota pickup, along with a 28-year-old male passenger from the Mini Cooper were taken to Kona Community Hospital for treatment. The driver of the Toyota pickup was later transported to the Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu for further treatment.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Jason Foxworthy at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229.

This is the 8th traffic fatality this year compared to 5 at this time last year.