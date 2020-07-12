Man dies in H1 accident in Aiea

AIEA, Hawaii (KHON2) – A man is dead after an accident on the H-1 Freeway westbound at the Aiea off ramp.

The accident happened around 5:30 p.m. July 11.

The driver of the vehicle is a 21-year-old man who had two female passengers.

He was going west bound on the H1.

He lost control at the Aiea off ramp, and the vehicle rolled over the embankment.

The man was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died. The two passengers, who were both in their 20s, were taken to the hospital. One in good condition and one in serious condition, according to EMS officials.

Police say speed may be a factor in this collision. It is unknown if alcohol or drugs were factors.

This is the 28th traffic fatality of the year, compared to 31 at the same time last year.

