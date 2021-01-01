Man dies following firework injuries on Kauai

LIHUE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man died after he was injured by fireworks on New Year’s Eve on Kauai.

It happened around 8:30 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 31

Police have identified the man as 34-year-old Dexter Ibaan of Kapaa.

Police say he was trying to light a firework when it exploded while he was holding it.

First responders were dispatched to the Kapaa residence at approximately 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

When first responders arrived at the home, someone was giving him CPR. Firefighters and AMR medics took over and took him to Wilcox Medical Center.

He was later pronounced dead.

Police say an autopsy is pending, and foul play is not suspected.

Volunteers with Life’s Bridges, a grief counseling service, is assisting the man’s family.