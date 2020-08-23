Man dies after US Coast Guard, EMS try to revive him in Honolulu Harbor

HONOLULU (KHON2) –A 40-year-old man drowned after apparently falling into Honolulu Harbor at Pier 31.

Honolulu EMS says the U.S. Coast Guard was first to respond and performed CPR on the man.

A city ambulance crew took over with more advanced treatment but was unable to revive the man.

He died at the scene.

