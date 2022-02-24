HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man died following a two-vehicle collision on Thursday on Big Island.

Big Island police identified the man as 58-year-old Matthew Sean Saxbury from Hōnaunau.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

The incident happened on an unnamed side road off of the mauka side of Mamalahoa Highway near the 106 mile marker in South Kona.

After responding to a 9:56 a.m. call to the incident, police determined that a black Jeep Wrangler was towing a silver Dodge Challenger, when the Challenger rear ended the Jeep. The hit caused the driver of the Jeep to be ejected from his vehicle.

Saxbury was transported to the Kona Community Hospital where he was pronounced dead at 2:16 p.m.

The driver of the Challenger was a 66-year-old man from Captain Cook and was not injured.

Police said an autopsy was ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

Big Island police said this is the eighth traffic fatality this year compared to five at this time last year.

Anyone who may have witnessed the collision can contact officer Len Hamakado at (808) 326-4646 or email at len.hamakado@hawaiicounty.gov. For those who would like to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (808) 961-8300.