Man dies after two-vehicle accident in Kahuku

KAHUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man died after a two vehicle accident on Kamehameha Highway in Kahuku on Oahu.

It happened around 10 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12.

Police said a man was driving north on Kamehameha Highway when he hit a woman who was driving from a side street onto Kamehameha Highway going south.

The woman’s vehicle lost control, went off the roadway and crashed into a pole.

When the Honolulu Fire Department arrived the woman’s vehicle was on its side. HFD used a battery powered hydraulic rescue tool to get the man out of his car. HFD said the man was unresponsive.

EMS officials treated them both. The man was taken to the hospital in extremely critical condition, and the woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition.

Police said the man was pronounced dead at he hospital.

He was not wearing a seatbelt.

Police said speed appears to be a factor and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved.

This is the seventh traffic fatality on Oahu this year compared to five at the same time last year.