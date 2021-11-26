Man dies after single vehicle accident in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is dead after succumbing to his injuries from a single vehicle accident in Waianae.

The accident happened on Sunday, Nov. 21 around 4 a.m. on Waianae Valley Road just before Piliuka Place.

Get Hawaii’s latest morning news delivered to your inbox, sign up for News 2 You

He was going northbound when he veered across the southbound lane of Waianae Valley Road, and then crashed into a pole.

Police say it is unknown why he veered into the southbound lane.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say he was not wearing a seat belt.

Honolulu police said speed, drugs, nor alcohol do not appear to be factors.

Check out what’s going on around the nation on our National News page

The Honolulu Medical Examiner informed the Honolulu Police Department on Thursday, Nov. 25 that the man died. His identity has not yet been released.