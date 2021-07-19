Man dies after piece of heavy equipment falls on him in Kalihi

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 28-year-old man died Monday after a piece of heavy equipment fell on him.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS) reported that the incident happened at approximately 10:15 a.m. on Hoonee Pl. in the Kalihi Kai area.

Honolulu EMS attempted to revive the patient, however, he suffered life ending injuries from the equipment and was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) said the patient was an employee of Bob’s Equipment who was trapped under a truck-mounted, scissors-type crane, which he had been servicing.

According to HFD, another employee brought over a forklift to help remove the equipment off the patient.