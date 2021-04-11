Man dies after motorcycle accident on Highway 11 accident in Ka’u

HILO, Hawaii (KHON2) — A motorcyclist is dead after an accident in Ka’u on Saturday, April 10.

It happened just before 5:15 p.m.

The accident was on Highway 11 about .3 miles west (makai) of the 68.5 mile marker

Police say he has been positively identified as Ray Allen Riveira Sr.

Police say a blue Harley-Davidson motorcycle going east when it drove off the right shoulder, down an embankment, and then hit some rocks.

Riveira was taken to the Kona Community Hospital where he was later pronounced dead at 9:40 p.m.

Police say was not wearing a helmet.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

If you have any information contact Officer Severo Ines at (808) 326-4646 ext. 229 or email at mailto:severo.ines@hawaiicounty.gov.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call Crime Stoppers at 961-8300 in Hilo.

This is the eighth traffic fatality this year compared to six at this time last year.