Man dies after losing control of his vehicle on Maui

KAHULUI, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man is dead after he lost control of his car on Piilani Highway on Maui.

It happened at 10:42 p.m. in Kahikinui on Saturday, July 17, 2021.

According to the Maui Police Department the driver lost control, traveled left of the centerline, and drove on the unpaved shoulder on the makai side of the roadway. The vehicle then rolled over and landed upside down on its roof.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The investigation revealed that he had not been wearing his seat belt.

At this time, traffic investigators suspect that alcohol and speed were involved in the collision.