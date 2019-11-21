Man dies after hit-and-run along Honoapiilani

MAUI (KHON2) — A vehicle collision on Honoapiilani Highway ended a man’s life on Tuesday, November 19.

The crash happened 0.3 miles north of Kai Hele Ku Street in Lahaina around 11:49 p.m.

A Ford Focus vehicle was traveling north on the highway when it collided into a pedestrian walking across the roadway.

The Maui Police Department said that the pedestrian was not within a crosswalk.

After the collision, the driver fled the scene.

The pedestrian, 37-year-old Luke Hall with no local address, died at the scene.

Police reported that the car’s color is unknown at this time and that the Ford Focus’ model is between 2004-2007.

According to MPD, the vehicle may have damage to the front bumper and the hood area. It is also possible that there is damage to the car’s windshield due to the collision.

The MPD is asking for the public’s assistance in locating this vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding a vehicle matching this description please contact Officer Aaron Williams of MPD Vehicle Homicide Unit at 244-6365 or Police dispatch 244-6400.

The involvement of speed, drugs, and alcohol has not yet been determined as the investigation is still pending.

This is Maui County’s 21st fatality of 2019 as compared to 16 at the same time last year.