Man dies after his car crashes into rail pillar

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a rail pillar on Old Fort Weaver Road and Farrington Highway.

It happened around 7:20 a.m.

EMS officials say the man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.

