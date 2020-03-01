Man dies after his car crashes into rail pillar

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after his vehicle crashed into a rail pillar on Old Fort Weaver Road and Farrington Highway.
It happened around 7:20 a.m.
EMS officials say the man in his 60s was pronounced dead at the scene.
