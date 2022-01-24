Man dies after head-on collision with tractor trailer on Maui Veterans Highway

WAILUKU, Hawaii (KHON2) — A man died after a head-on collision on Maui Veterans Highway.

It happened just after 8:30 a.m. Monday, Jan. 24 near Kealia National Wildlife Refuge Road in Kihei.

Maui police said a sedan was going north on Maui Veterans Highway when it drove over the grass median and into the southbound traffic before colliding with a tractor trailer.

Police said the driver of the sedan, a 54-year-old Kihei man, died at the scene.

The driver of the tractor-trailer was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said speed is considered to be a factor. Whether drugs and alcohol were factors depends on the results of the toxicology tests. Police said both drivers had seat belts on. Airbags deployed in the sedan.

This is the third fatality of 2022 for Maui, compared to none at the same time last year.