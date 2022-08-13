HONOLULU (KHON2) –A man who was in critical condition from burns suffered in a building fire in Kaneohe has died, according to the Honolulu Medical Examiner.

The Honolulu Fire Department responded to a building fire on Pulama Road around 5:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 13.

Get news on the go with KHON 2GO, KHON’s morning podcast, every morning at 8

Fire crews said they were informed that the fire was out as they were on their way to the building.

Fire officials said one person had burn injuries.

Check out more news from around Hawaii

The Honolulu Emergency Medical Services treated the 72-year-old man. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.