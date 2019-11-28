Man dies after falling 20-feet down a water containment system in Makiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after he fell 20-feet down a water containment system in Makiki on Wednesday, November 27, just before 11:50 a.m.

According to the Honolulu Fire Department, two contractors from Don Wood Engineering Mechanical Contractors were working at the Fountains at Makiki apartment building at 1433 Kewalo Street. At one point, one contractor stepped away and when the contractor returned, he found that his coworker had fallen 20-feet down into a water containment system.

Fire officials arrived on the scene with four units and 15 personnel at 11:45 a.m. and found the 55-year-old man the small confined space.

The man was later retrieved just before 12 p.m.

He was transported to the hospital, but according to Emergency Medical Services, he died upon arrival.