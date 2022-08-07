HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after he tried to cross the H1 freeway in Kahala, according to the Honolulu Police Department.

It happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 6. near the H-1 freeway and Wai Kui Street.

Police said a driver was going eastbound on the H-1 freeway when she hit the pedestrian who was trying to cross the freeway outside of a marked cross walk.

The pedestrian, a 29-year-old man, was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died, police said.

Police said the 53-year-old female motorist was not injured. Her two passengers were not injured either.

Police said speed, drugs, or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident.