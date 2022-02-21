Man dies after collision in Kaneohe

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after an two-vehicle accident in Kaneohe.

It happened at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 20.

The 77-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The man’s passenger was taken to the hospital in good condition.

The accident happened when he left the Hawaiian Memorial Park Cemetery, and another vehicle was going northbound on Kamehameha Highway.

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to the hospital in good condition.

Police said all involved in the accident were wearing seatbelts.

Police said speed, drugs, and alcohol do not appear to be factors in the crash.

This is the eighth traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to five at this same time last year.