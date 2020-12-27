Man dies after Christmas eve traffic accident in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — Police say the man who was on the road on Kuhio Avenue on Christmas eve when he was truck by a vehicle has died.

Police say they learned on Dec. 26 around 5 p.m. that the man died.

The accident happened around 11:55 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020 near the intersection of Kuhio Avenue and Liliuokalani Avenue.

A 24-year-old Honolulu male was going eastbound on Kuhio Avenue prior to Liliuokalani Avenue when he struck a 27-year-old male who was lying down in the roadway.

Police say the man lying down in the roadway may have been intoxicated.

The 24-year-old Honolulu male driver stayed and called 911.

The 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police say alcohol may be a contributing factor to this collision. Speed does not appear to be a contributing factor.