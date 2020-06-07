HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after an accident on Sunday morning in Waialua.
It happened around 1:15 a.m.
Police say an 18-year-old man driving a Honda sedan, was traveling northbound on Kaukonahua Road, when he lost control of his vehicle, crashed into a sign pole and flipped over.
He was thrown from the vehicle and was taken to a nearby hospital in critical condition, where he later succumbed to his injuries.
The passenger refused treatment at the scene.
At this time, speed appears to be a contributing factor.
Police say at this time, alcohol or drugs does not appear to be factors.
This is the 19th traffic fatality for this year.
- Deadline Aug. 1 to apply for 2020 University of Hawaii accelerated online degree program
- Man dies after car crash in Waialua
- Windward showers to continue with trade winds
- Kauai: Construction work on Maluhia Road from June 7 to July 31
- State’s public library system expands take out menu