Man dies after boating incident in Hawaii Kai

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 56-year-old man is dead after apparently suffering injuries from a boat propeller on Saturday in waters near Hawaii Kai, according to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS).

[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]

According to the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD), a 911 call was received around 6:50 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 6, that reported a boater in distress about a half-mile offshore from Hawaii Kai. HFD said, the man operating the boat was reported to have hit a pole and may have fallen overboard.

HFD air and rescue crews responded and brought the boater to shore where care was transferred to EMS at Koko Marina.

EMS first responders unsuccessfully attempted to administer life-saving treatment to the victim “who was apparently injured by a boat propeller in the water,” EMS officials said.

The 56-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene, according to EMS.