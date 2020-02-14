Man dies after being struck by three cars on Highway 130

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after he was hit by several vehicles on Thursday morning, February 13, on Highway 130, south of the Keaau Transfer Station.

Officials have not yet identified the man.

Police say that just after 6 a.m. a male pedestrian was standing in the middle of the roadway on Highway 13, within the Hilo-bound inner lane, when he was struck by multiple vehicles that were traveling north.

The pedestrian was struck in succession by at least three vehicles, a 2005 Chevy SUV, operated by a 66-year-old female of Keaʻau, a 2001 Dodge Ram pickup operated by a 30-year-old male from Pahoa and a 2006 Toyota pickup operated by a 69-year old male from Pahoa.

None of the drivers of the vehicles involved sustained any injuries.

The pedestrian was unresponsive and he was later pronounced dead at the Hilo Medical Center at 8:46 a.m.

Police do not believe that alcohol and/or speeding were factors in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or have any information relative to the identity of any other involved vehicle(s) or driver(s) to contact Officer Blayne Matsui of the Area I Traffic Enforcement Unit at 961-2339.

This is the 5th traffic fatality this year compared to 2 at this time last year.