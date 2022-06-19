HONOLULU (KHON2) – A man is dead after he was run over in Kalihi.

It happened around 1:15 a.m. Sunday, June 19 on Kalihi Street.

A car was going southbound on Kalihi Street when it hit a man who was lying on the road, police said.

The driver of the car, a 45-year-old Honolulu man, pulled over and stayed at the scene.

The 25-year-old man who was lying in the road was not in a marked cross walk, according to police.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the car was not injured. He was the only person in his vehicle, police sadi.

Police said speed does not appear to be a factor in the collision.

Police said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be factors in the accident for the driver.

It is unknown if drugs or alcohol are contributing factors for the dead man.

This was the 24th traffic fatality on Oahu this year, as compared to 24 at this same time last year.