HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 57-year-old man is dead after being run over by an industrial vehicle.

Emergency officials say it happened shortly after 2:30 a.m. Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at a business on Sand Island.

He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where he later died.

The medical examiner’s office has identified him as Steven Gomes of Honolulu. The cause of his death is still under investigation.