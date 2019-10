HONOLULU (KHON2) — A pedestrian hit by a vehicle in September 2019 at the intersection of North School Street and Likelike Highway has died.

Honolulu police say the man involved in the September 19 incident was pronounced dead at Queen’s Medical Center.

HPD says neither speed, drugs or alcohol appear to be factors. Investigators say the undentified man attempted to cross the roadway against the “Do not walk” signal.

The investigation is ongoing.