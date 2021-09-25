Man dies after being hit by car in Keeaumoku parking lot on Oahu

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man died from his injuries after he was struck by a vehicle in a parking lot on Keeaumoku Street.

Police say the accident happened just after 12:35 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 12.

A vehicle driven by a 27-year old Honolulu man reversed out of a parking stall, and struck the 52-year-old man who was standing next to another vehicle waiting to get into it.

Police believe alcohol was involved for both the pedestrian and the driver.

The 52-year-old man was taken to the hospital where he later died. The Honolulu Medical Examiner’s office informed the police that he died on Sept. 24.

The 27-year-old Honolulu man was arrested for DUI and negligent injury.