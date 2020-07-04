Man dies after being found unresponsive on boat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man in his 50s is dead after being brought to shore by Ocean Safety.

Surfers found the man unresponsive in a small boat.

It happened around 8:20 a.m. Saturday fronting Fort DeRussy.

EMS administered life saving treatments. They were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

