Man dies after being found unresponsive on boat

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man in his 50s is dead after being brought to shore by Ocean Safety.
Surfers found the man unresponsive in a small boat.
It happened around 8:20 a.m. Saturday fronting Fort DeRussy.
EMS administered life saving treatments. They were unable to revive him. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
