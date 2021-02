KAILUA, Hawaii (KHON2) — A 25-year-old man is dead after a fall at the Maunawili Falls Trail.

[Hawaii’s Breaking News–Download the FREE KHON2 app for iOS or Android]

According to police it happened around 2 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021.

The man apparently slipped and fell down the mountainside.

Firefighters were able to airlift him out, and he was rushed to the hospital where he died.

His name has not been released.