Man dies after alleged stabbing in Waikiki

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man is dead after allegedly being stabbed in Waikiki.

It happened just after 10 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20.

EMS crews said a 26-year-old man was stabbed, treated and taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The Honolulu Medical Examiner has not released the identity of the 26-year-old man who died.

A 30-year-old man and a 25-year-old woman were evaluated by EMS, but they did not go to the hospital.

The Honolulu Fire Department assisted.

A 31-year-old man and a 29-year-old woman were arrested in Waikiki around 11:25 p.m. Saturday.