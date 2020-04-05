Man dies after a four-car crash in Kapolei

HONOLULU (KHON2) – The medical examiner identified the victim in a four-car crash that happened on April 2 in the Kapolei area.

The victim in the crash has been identified as 46-year-old David Solomua of Waipahu. His exact cause and manner of death is not yet available.

The incident happened around 11 a.m. when a 23-year-old Aiea man was traveling westbound on Franklin D. Roosevelt Avenue when he collided with another vehicle. The collision caused the second vehicle to rear-end a third vehicle, which led the third vehicle to rear-end the fourth vehicle.

A passenger in the second vehicle, who was later identified as Solomua, was taken to the hospital in serious condition. Later that evening, he was pronounced dead.

At this time, neither speed, drugs, nor alcohol appears to be contributing factors to this collision.

This is the 12th traffic fatality this year compared to 16 at the same time in 2019.