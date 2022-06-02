HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Honolulu Police Department said the Medical Examiner’s office notified them about a 30-year-old man who died on Wednesday, June 1, just three days after he collided with an SUV while on his moped.

According to HPD, the 30-year-old on his moped was traveling westbound on Lime Street in the McCully area. As he approached the Paani Street intersection, police said he disregarded a stop sign and broadsided a Mazda SUV that was traveling northbound on Paani Street.

HPD said the 50-year-old male driver of the Mazda SUV also sustained injuries but refused treatment. His 45-year-old female passenger sustained injuries to her face and body. She was taken to the nearest hospital in good condition.

This was the 23rd traffic fatality on Oahu in 2022.