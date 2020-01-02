Man dead after trying to overtake an ambulance on a motorcycle

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 39-year-old Kekaha man has died in a traffic crash early Wednesday morning, January 1.

He has been identified as Shawn Parraga.

According to the Kauai Police Department, he was riding a motorcycle around 3 a.m. near the intersection of Hanapēpē Road and Moi Road when he tried to overtake an ambulance that was responding to a call in Hanapēpē Heights.

Medic 20 was heading eastbound along Hanapēpē Road and turning left on Moi Road when Parraga attempted to overtake the ambulance on its left side.

Parraga subsequently broadsided the ambulance and was ejected from his motorcycle. Medic 20 personnel administered CPR on the unresponsive man until other medics arrived on scene, at which point, Parraga was transported to Wilcox Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The medics on board Medic 20 were uninjured.

According to a preliminary investigation, before the incident occurred, a Kaua‘i Police Department officer was conducting routine traffic enforcement using a dashboard radar device while driving. While the officer was heading west toward Kaumakani along Kaumuali‘i Highway, a motorcyclist passed him heading eastbound at a high rate of speed.

The officer turned on his flashing blue lights and made a U-turn in an attempt to stop the motorcyclist but due to the excessive speed, the motorcyclist was already out of sight.

The officer lost visual contact with the motorcyclist until coming upon the scene of the traffic crash in Hanapēpē.

The area of Hanapēpē Road and Moi Road was closed for approximately four hours while an investigation was conducted by KPD’s Traffic Safety Unit.

KPD has notified the next of kin.

It is unconfirmed yet whether Parraga was wearing a helmet and a toxicology report is pending. An investigation into the traffic crash is currently being conducted.