Man dead after shooting on Hakimo Road in Waianae

WAIANAE, Hawaii (KHON2) — Police reported that a man was shot by another man on Hakimo Road on Sunday, Sept. 27.

Authorities said that the incident happened just after 9 a.m.

Honolulu Emergency Medical Services responded to the incident and reported that a 28-year-old man suffered an apparent gunshot wound. They pronounced him dead at the scene.

Police at the scene said that no one has been arrested.

