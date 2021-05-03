Man critically injured in motor vehicle collision rollover in North Shore

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man in his 50s was critically injured after a motor vehicle collision rollover occurred in North Shore on Monday, May 3.

The incident happened at approximately 12:50 p.m. at the intersection of Kamehameha Highway and Paalaa Uka Pupukea Road.

Honolulu EMS administered advanced life support on the man in his 50s. The second patient, a woman in her 20s, was in a second vehicle. She refused medical attention.

Police closed Kamehameha Highway in both directions between Dole Plantation and JP Leong Highway during their investigation.

