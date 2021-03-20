Man critically hospitalized after long fall off Chinaman’s Hat

File – Rescue personnel respond to a 20-year-old man falling off Chinaman’s Hat near Kaneohe, Hawaii, March 20, 2021. (Honolulu Emergency Services Department photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 20-year-old man is in critical condition after possibly falling up to 80 feet on Saturday, March 20, off Mokoli’i Island, also known as Chinaman’s Hat.

Emergency Medical Services (EMS), Honolulu Ocean Safety and the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) responded to the incident just before 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

According to EMS, lifeguards on paddleboards and jet skis responded to the island and climbed its backside before finding the 20-year-old man unresponsive in the bushes.

Ocean Safety personnel administered treatment — including oxygen — and stabilized the patient before an HFD helicopter airlifted him to Kualoa Beach Park.

EMS officials then treated the patient for multiple injuries — one of which was a critical head injury — before transporting the 20-year-old to a trauma center in critical condition.

