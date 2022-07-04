HONOLULU (KHON2) — A man who owns a lighting company put on his own simulated fireworks show for his neighbors in Honolulu.

Joe Ho owns Mystical Sounds Productions.

He used some of his equipment to create a fireworks kind of experience.

One of the machines he often rents out releases a cold-to-the-touch fountain of sparks that do not catch on fire.

“The reason why? It’s the 4th of July,” said Joe Ho. “It’s not the same without any kind of fireworks. Right? So, I said to myself, ‘Ok, I don’t have the budget like Ala Moana, but I’ll do what I can.’ At the end of the day, I think I have the happiest job in the world because I make everybody smile.”

There were a lot of smiles, so all that hard work paid off.

Ho was also behind the lighted red heart that lit up 48 rooms at the Marriott Beach Resort in Waikiki at the start of the pandemic as a sign of aloha.