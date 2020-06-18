Man convicted of a deadly 2017 road rage incident sentenced to life in prison

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The suspect convicted of a 2017 deadly road rage-fueled incident on Moanalua Road was sentenced to life in prison on June 17, according to the Honolulu Prosecutor’s Office.

A jury convicted Darryl Freeman, 75, in October 2018 of second-degree murder and firearms charges. Freeman must serve a minimum of 15 years in prison before being eligible for parole.

His conviction stemmed from an incident that happened in March 2017, where he fatally shot 31-year-old Keenyn Pahio, who had his two daughters with him at the time of the incident.

Pictured: 31-year-old Keenyn Pahio (Courtesy of Pahio Family)

Court documents reveal that the road rage incident began between the two men. Witnesses during the trial testified that they saw Pahio leave his vehicle and was seen standing outside the driver’s door of the van, which was stopped near the Aiea Heights Drive intersection. One witness said that Pahio appeared to be yelling and threw punches at the driver, who was identified as Freeman.

A gunshot was heard and Pahio was seen falling to the ground.

Freeman fled the scene but was arrested a short time later at his Aiea home.

Freeman has a criminal past dating back to the 1960s. He has been charged eight times for various felonies and misdemeanors involving theft, firearms, auto theft, and stolen property.

