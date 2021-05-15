Man cited after talking more than 300 ‘opihi from Oahu conservation district

File – Pūpūkea Marine Life Conservation District ‘opihi citation, May 14, 2021. (Dept. of Land and Natural Resources photo)

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Department of Land and Natural Resources (DLNR) issued a citation to 55-year-old Roland Ching on Friday, May 14, for taking more than 300 ‘opihi from the Pūpūkea Marine Life Conservation District (PMLCD) in Haleʻiwa.

DLNR officials say a Division of Conservation and Resources (DOCARE) officer witnessed Ching couching behind some rocks, picking the ‘opihi.

The DLNR says the DOCARE officer issued the citation to Ching for violating Hawaii Administrative Rules regarding prohibited activities within PMLCD.

Ching does not have a Hawaii address, according to the DLNR, and will be required to appear in Wahiawa District Court in July for an arraignment.

Officials with the DLNR say an inspection revealed Ching had 378 ‘opihi in his possession.

Officials ask anyone who sees suspected illegal activity in a Marine Life Conservation District or on public DLNR lands to contact the 24-hour DOCARE Hotline at 808-643-3567.