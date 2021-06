HONOLULU (KHON2) — On Oahu, a 33-year-old man is now charged in connection with the sexual assault of an elderly woman in the McCully area.

Police say Bronson Baruz forced his way into the victim’s home and attacked her.

He’s now charged with multiple counts of sexual assault, burglary and kidnapping.

He remains in custody on $250,000 bail.