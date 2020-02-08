Man charged with manslaughter in fatal Whtimore shooting

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Wahiawa man arrested in connection with last month’s deadly shooting near Whitmore has been charged with manslaughter.

Bernard DeCoito has also been charged with three firearms offenses.

He remains in custody on $1 million bail.

Police say, he shot 30-year-old Malia Somavalmoja during an argument.

She later died.

