Man charged with manslaughter for death of his 5-month-old baby pleads not guilty

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man charged with manslaughter in connection with the death of his 5-month-old baby has pleaded not guilty.

Huakai Kalamau remains in custody on $300-thousand dollars bail.

Earlier this month, Kalamau admitted to police he violently shook his baby because the child was crying and he just wanted to relax.

The baby later died, and an autopsy found serious bodily injuries.

Kalamau’s trial is scheduled for March 1.