Man charged with manslaughter, DUI for Christmas Eve 2020 crash on Kaua’i that killed 2 people

LĪHUʿE, Kaua’i (KHON2) — The Kaua’i Police Department (KPD) reported that a 32-year-old Lāwaʿi man was arrested and charged with several offenses, including manslaughter and a DUI, in connection with a crash on Christmas Eve 2020 that killed two people.

According to KPD, Sandon Igne was arrested on Tuesday, Dec. 4. He was the driver of a Toyota Tacoma that hit a Nissan sedan head-on and killed two passengers — a 71-year-old ʿEleʿele resident and a 49-year-old Hanamāʿulu resident — on Dec. 24, 2020.

Police reported Igne was going westbound in his truck along Kaumualiʿi Highway on Kaua’i when he veered into the westbound shoulder and back into the westbound lane. He then crossed into the eastbound lane where he struck the sedan being driven by a 19-year-old male of Hanamāʿulu with three other passengers.

KPD reported Eugenia Villanueva, 49, was a rear passenger in the sedan and suffered fatal injuries. Delfin Geronimo, 71, was also a rear passenger who was taken to The Queen’s Medical Center on Oahu where he died due to his injuries.

The 19-year-old male driver of the sedan was treated at the Wilcox Memorial Center and released, KPD stated. A 19-year-old female of Hanamāʿulu, who was the front seat passenger, suffered serious injuries and was also admitted, then released from Wilcox Memorial Center.

Igne was charged with the following counts:

Two counts of manslaughter

Two counts of second-degree negligent injury; first-degree negligent injury

Two counts of first-degree negligent homicide

Operating a vehicle while intoxicated

Inattention of driving; reckless driving

Fourth-degree of promoting a harmful drug

Prohibited acts related to drug paraphernalia

Igne was arrested due to an arrest warrant issued Monday, Jan. 3, based on a Grand Jury indictment.