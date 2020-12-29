Man charged with attempted murder of an HPD officer appears in court

by: Web Staff

Suchan Faraichy, Honolulu, December 28. 2020, COURTESY: HPD

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man arrested because he injured an HPD officer has been charged with attempted murder. He appeared via video in court on Monday, Dec. 28.

Suchan Faraichy remains in custody on $250,000 bail.

On Saturday, Dec. 26, when officers responded to a report of an argument in Kalihi.

Police say when officers were talking to Faraichy, he attacked one of them.

The officer was taken to the hospital, treated and released.

His preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.

