HONOLULU (KHON2) — The man arrested because he injured an HPD officer has been charged with attempted murder. He appeared via video in court on Monday, Dec. 28.
[Hawaii news on the go–LISTEN to KHON 2GO weekday mornings at 7:30 a.m.]
Suchan Faraichy remains in custody on $250,000 bail.
On Saturday, Dec. 26, when officers responded to a report of an argument in Kalihi.
Police say when officers were talking to Faraichy, he attacked one of them.
The officer was taken to the hospital, treated and released.
His preliminary hearing is scheduled for later this month.
Latest Stories on KHON2
- Honolulu Chief of Police confirms death of man shot by officer
- Hoolai Street closed between Piikoi and Pensacola Street due to police investigation
- High Surf Warning for north and west-facing shores for Kauai and Niihau in effect 6 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday
- Man charged with attempted murder of an HPD officer appears in court
- House passes plan to increase stimulus checks to $2K