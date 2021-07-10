Man charged with attempted murder after stabbing sends ex-girlfriend to hospital in critical condition

HONOLULU (KHON2) — A 39-year-old man remains behind bars after being charged with attempted murder for the apparent stabbing of his ex-girlfriend in Pahoa.

It happened at approximately 10:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 8. Puna patrol officers responded to reports of a stabbing at along Opae Street in the Hawaiian Beaches subdivision of Pahoa. While driving to the scene, the responding officers were told that a suspect was seen leaving the area in a Mazda vehicle. Officers located the car driving up Kahakai Boulevard, and initiated a traffic stop. The suspect, later identified as Funes, was detained while officers investigated the home on Opae Street.

Upon arrival, police found a 39-year-old woman, confirmed to be Funes’ ex-girlfriend, with multiple stab wounds to her upper body. She was taken to Hilo Medical Center in critical condition. Big Island police say she, along with the couple’s teenage son who was present during the incident, identified Funes as the assailant.

During the course of the investigation, detectives learned that Funes no longer lived at the home, and had allegedly unlawfully broke in through the window, entered the victim’s bedroom and began stabbing her with a large knife while she was in bed.

County prosecutors charged Funes with second-degree attempted murder, first-degree burglary and abuse of a family or household member.

He remains in police custody in lieu of $527,000 bail. His initial court appearance is scheduled for Monday, July 12, in South Hilo District Court.

The woman remains in the hospital in stable condition at this time.